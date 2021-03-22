Obituaries » Victor J. Ponzer, Sr.

Burial Date: March 26, 2021

Victor Joseph Ponzer, Sr., age 90, of Independence, KY, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021 at his residence. A United States Marine veteran, Vic had a diverse career path including being the former Owner/Operator of Ponzer’s Restaurant and Mills Road Driving Range. He also retired as a Kenton County Sheriff’s Deputy having served most of his tenure at the Independence Courthouse. In his earlier years, he worked at Bavarian Brewery. Over the years, Vic was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Fraternal Order of Police, Independence Lions Club, Ponzer’s Social Club, Knights of Columbus, and served as an Independence Volunteer Fireman. His parents, Joseph and Frances Ponzer, and great granddaughter, Riley Lynn Gastright, preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife (of nearly 69 years), Sue Ann McClure Ponzer; children, Vic Ponzer, Jr., Joyce Reynolds (Dave), Mike Ponzer (Tammy), Guy Ponzer (Mary), and Greg Ponzer (Debbie); eleven grandchildren; and twenty-one great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, March 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with services immediately following at 1 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks are required, social distancing is encouraged, and 60% capacity will be limited at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be at Independence Cemetery.