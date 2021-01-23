Obituaries » Victor G. Boruske

Burial Date: January 27, 2021 St. Therese Church 11 Temple Place Southgate, Kentucky 41071 Jan. 27, 11 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 67 times















Victor G. Boruske, of Alexandria, passed away on January 23, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospice Center in Edgewood, KY. Vic was born on August 21, 1946 to Jacob and Etta Katherine (Gatterdam) Boruske. Vic was the co-owner of Boruske Brothers Collision Center in Dayton, Kentucky. Vic’s passions included working on cars, landscaping, and riding his lawn mower. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved family. Vic was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Steven Boruske. Vic is survived by his wife, Pamela (Duke) Boruske, his son, Victor J. (Heather) Boruske, his twin brother, Virgil Boruske, his stepchildren, Barry (Christine) Baker, Karry (Brian) Hill and James (Monica) Schuetz. Vic is also survived by eight grandchildren, Carter, Brady, and Sydney Boruske, Nicholas (Amanda) Phillips, Ryan Baker, Peter and Brian Hill, Anzick Schuetz and 2 great grandchildren Claire & Parker Phillips. Visitation will be from 9 am to 11 am on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at St. Therese Catholic Church in Southgate. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am Wednesday. Burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell is serving the family.