Obituaries » Victor F. Scharstein

Victor F. Scharstein, 79 of Covington, KY passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 15, 2020 at this home. He is survived by his children JerryLynn Daniels, Jackie Dawn, Victor (Cathy) Dawn, Sharon Scharstein, Victor Scharstein and Bradley Scharstein, grandchildren Christopher, Kristen, Patricia, Jessica, Amanda, Jenna, Mitchell, Jennifer, Alexander, Michael, Bradley, Jay, Vada and Meleah, and many great-grandchildren as well as Nancy Kuebel, and Melissa Jackson and Molly Reynolds who were like a daughter and grand-daughters to Victor and his ex-wife Marilyn F. Scharstein. Victor founded Red Express Delivery Service in 1989 which is a successful courier service in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. Victor was a true patriot who served our country in the United States Army in the 1st Cav Division in Vietnam. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to Shriners Hospital, 3229 Burnet Ave #3018, Cincinnati, OH 45229. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21 from 5-8pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. Burial will be Thursday, October 22 at 10am at Evergreen Cemetery