Obituaries » Vicky L. Webster

Burial Date: February 8, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Feb. 8, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 110 times















Vicky Lea Webster

Dry Ridge, KY – Passed away on February 2, 2021 at the age of 68. Vicky cherished her family more than anything, she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids. Vicky had a successful 20-year career at the Union Post Office where she made many friends. She and her husband Vernon played a vital part of the football booster program in Grant County. They were also longtime members of Dry Ridge Baptist Church. Vicky was an avid game player that enjoyed Bingo and Scrabble. Vicky is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Vernon Webster; children, Jamie (Amy) Webster, Jodie (Paul) Samples, Terry (Mike) Spreher, Phillip (Angie) Webster; grandchildren, Graham Webster, Walter Samples, Chris Spreher, Michelle Bowen, Phillip Webster and one on the way, Colleen Samples; great-grandchildren, Ethan Bowen, Brightyn Bowen, Preston Spreher, Gavin Spreher, Kinley Spreher, Quinn Spreher; and her siblings, TJ (Marianne) Rudisell, Rod Rudisell, Les Rudisell, Lisa Rudisell. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joey Rudisell; sister, Peggy Rudisell and parents, James and Mary Rudisell. Private services will be held for the family. Memorial contributions suggested to Dry Ridge Baptist Church, 19 Broadway St., Dry Ridge, KY 41035.