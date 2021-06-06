Obituaries » Vickie L. Huck

Vickie L. Huck, 64, of Cincinnati, formerly of Newport, passed away at her daughter’s home on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was a 1974 graduate of Newport High School. Vickie loved to play Bingo, work sudoku puzzles, listen to music, and being with her grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Renia (Dykes) Huck. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Huck. She is survived by her daughters, Serena (Lisa) Reeves, Jasmin (Chris) Crager and Tierra Boshears; bonus daughter, Ana White; sister, Debbie Stevenson; grandson, Dakota Herald; granddaughters, Laveyah Saunders, Laryah Boshears, Cartiae Fairbanks and Maria Scott; niece, Amanda Stevenson. Memorial visitation 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 10 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY.