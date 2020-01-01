Obituaries » Vicki D. Rogers

Burial Date: January 4, 2020 Trinity Episcopal Church 326 Madison Ave Covington, KY 41011 Jan. 4, 10 a.m.

Vicki Dapper Rogers, 62, of Alexandria, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her residence. She dedicated 44 years to US Bank and had a heart for service to her community, especially to causes championing woman and children which lasted her lifetime. A leader and mentor to countless women through her work with United Way, Girl Scouts of American and Junior Achievement. She also generously supported local arts organizations and humanitarian causes in India. Vicki loved hiking, running, yoga and living life to the fullest. Most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jo (nee Pfirman) Dapper. Vicki is survived by her devoted children, Chris Rogers and Kimberly Vap, her loving grandchildren, Tyler Sauerbeck, Jude Vap and Vivienne Vap, her father Ronald (Anne Banta) Dapper, her dear siblings, Bev (Tony) Breitenstein, Cheryl Kucharik, Steve (Kimberly) Dapper and Jeff Dapper. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephew and friends. Visitation at Muehlenkamp- Erschell Funeral Home, 427 S. Ft. Thomas Ave. (Ft. Thomas) on Friday (Jan. 3) from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christina Burial at Trinity Episcopal Church, 326 Madison Ave., (Covington) on Saturday (Jan. 4) with Rev. Peter D’Angio officiating. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PanCan, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or United Way of Greater Cincinnati, 2400 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45202.