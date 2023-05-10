Obituaries » Vickey A. Foley Back

Burial Date: May 17, 2023 Alexandria Funeral Home 325 Washington Street Alexandria, KY 41001 May 17, 1 p.m.

Vicki Ann Foley (nee Back), 68, of California, KY, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Vicki was born in Fort Thomas, KY on February 25, 1955. She was a teacher for 33 years and retired from Campbell County Middle School. Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lynn Foley and her parents, James and Imogene (Miller) Back. She is survived by three children: Jerren Foley, Victoria Foley and Caje Foley; four grandchildren: Kadyn, Kinsley, Mila and Mavis. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Alexandria Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 11:00 AM until time of Memorial Service at 1:00 PM. In lieu of Flowers memorials are suggested to the Susan G. Komen, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.