Burial Date: July 29, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 July 29, 1 p.m.

Vesta C. Layne, formerly of Ashland, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the age of 95. Vesta loved her family, most especially her grandchildren that she cherished. She would do anything for her family. Vesta enjoyed working with her flowers in the garden and traveling all over the country with her late husband Virgil in their camper. She was a longtime member of Unity Baptist Church in Ashland.

Vesta is survived by her son, Virgil (Teresa) Layne; daughter, Freda (Ralph) Kelly; stepdaughter, Priscilla (Arliss) Sammons; sister, Bonnie (Kip) Hoag; grandchildren, James (Jodi) Kelly, Michael (Christina) Kelly, Bryan Kelly, John Kelly, Aimee Layne, Abbie Layne, Lloyd (Debbie) Sammons, Dewey (Pam) Sammons, Tim Sammons, Virgil Brenneman, and J.D. Brenneman; also, many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Virgil Layne; stepdaughter, Lola (Johnny) Watters; brothers, Clyde Collins, Eugene Collins, Castle Collins, Ezra Collins, Palmer Collins, Orville Collins, and Tilden Collins; sister, Nora Stone; and her parents, Elijah and Virgie Collins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 11 am until the Funeral Service at 1 pm, all at Floral Hills Funeral Home with Pastor Debbie Sammons officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.