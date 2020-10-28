Obituaries » Vertis L. Dye

Burial Date: November 3, 2020

Vertis Lee Dye, 85, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from his home in Florence. A Christian man, he was comforted in his passing by his loving wife of 56 years Joann (Morris) Dye and daughter Paula (Bill) Sullivan. He was a member of Banklick Baptist Church, active in several Masonic lodges, a gun collector and even as he was getting older never tired of working. Vertis is also survived by daughter Vickie (Ron) Cioffi, sons Ronnie and David Dye and Michael Faulkner, twin sisters Ila Simmons and Ina York, Virginia Elliot, Colleen Combs, brother Danny Ray (Debbie) Dye, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceding him in death is his daughter Carolyn Wisdom, parents Cecil and Desda Dye, brothers Jesse, Vernon and Bobby Dye, sister Willa Shockey and infant Shirley. You are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Alliance Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Florence from 11:00 AM-12:30 PM. Funeral service will begin at 12:30 PM with entombment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park to follow immediately after the service.