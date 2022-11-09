Obituaries » Vernon M. Martin

St. Mary of the Assumption Church 8246 E. Main St. Alexandria, KY 41001

Vernon “Mike” Michael Martin, 74, of Alexandria, passed away on November 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. Mike married his high school sweetheart Linda and they were blessed with two children. He served in the United States Navy from 1968 until 1972. After his service he worked at Cincinnati Bell in the Real Estate Management department. Mike was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, in Alexandria, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon R. and Mary Helen (Kroger) Martin, brother, Dennis Martin. Mike is survived by his loving spouse of 53 years, Linda (Birkenhauer) Martin, son, Doug Martin and wife Jerri; daughter, Michelle Kavanaugh and husband Scott; two sisters, Jennie Raynes, Margaret Martin; two granddaughters, Kayley and Kiera Kavanaugh. A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 9:30 am – 11:00 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Alexandria, Kentucky. Memorial mass will start at 11:00 am, with Rev. Joe Gallenstein, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Wood Hudson Cancer Research Center, 931 Isabella St. Newport, KY 41071.