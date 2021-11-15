Obituaries » Vernon L. Colley

Burial Date: November 19, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Nov. 19, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 81 times















Vernon Leo Colley, 82, of Cold Spring, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021. He was born December 26, 1938, in Newport, a son of the late Anthony Paul Colley and Alma Lee Wells Colley. He was a retired Pressman with the Cincinnati Enquirer with 40 years of service, and owned and operated several service stations and car lots in the Northern Kentucky area. He is survived by seven children; Tony Colley; Peggy Helton; Bernadette Dusing; Scott Colley (Terri); Walter Colley (Debbie); Shonda Colley and Betina Colley; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, November 19, 2021, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, where friends may call Friday from 11-1 PM. Private interment at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.