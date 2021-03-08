Obituaries » Vernon D. Gregory

Burial Date: March 13, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 March 13, 10:45 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 29 times















Vernon D. Gregory, 86 of Edgewood, Kentucky passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. He was a manager with Proctor and Gamble and later in life became a realtor lastly working with Sibcy Cline. Vernon was a member of the Cornerstone Church in Covington and the Gateway Masonic Lodge #109 for over 40 years. He was a Jack of all trades, willing to help anyone in need. Vernon enjoyed cooking, the great outdoors and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Sue Gregory; children Dr. Kevin Gregory and Kim (Kris) Mohr; stepdaughter Robin (David) Fee; grandchildren Cheyenne, Sierra and Kade; step grandson Kyle; great grandchildren Kris, Ada, Lucy, Grayson and Dax; step great grandchildren Hudson and Max; brother David Gregory; many extended family members and friends. Vernon is preceded in death by his first wife Beverly, stepson Jeff Roberts and daughter in law Donna Gregory. A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 10 a.m. until time of Masonic Service at 10:45 a.m. and Christian Service at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Floral Hills Funeral Home to help off set the funeral cost. The Masonic Service and Christian Service will be live streamed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing while in the funeral home.