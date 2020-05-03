Obituaries » Vernon Couch

Vernon Couch, 79, of Highland Heights, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He retired from Husman Snack Food Co. Vernon was a member of Free Will Baptist Church in Independence KY and he loved watching Western shows and movies. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Wilma Jean (nee Peters) Couch, parents, Columbus and Laurie (nee Burns) Couch and sister, Della Riley. Vernon is survived by his devoted daughters, Linda (Bill) O’Hara and Arlene (Jim) Deller, his loving grandchildren, Dillon O’Hara, Matt Deller and Ashley Deller, and his brothers, Hershel, Herbert, Paul, Matthew, Danny, Kenneth Lee and Roger Couch and sister, Mary Lou Frazier. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In light of COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held with Vernon’s family. Burial will take place at John’s Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Freewill Baptist Church 4705 Fowler Creek Rd. Independence, KY 41017.