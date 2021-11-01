Obituaries » Verna L. Berling

Burial Date: November 12, 2021 St. John Church 627 Pike Street Covington, KY 41011 Nov. 12, 10 a.m.

Obituary Viewed 107 times















Verna Lee (Hergott) Berling, 88, of Florence, formerly of Covington passed away Monday, November 1, 2021.

Born August 30, 1933, to Genevieve (Burch) and Elmer Hergott, Verna was a longtime member of St. Augustine Church, Covington and had been attending St. John Church for many years. She was a retired bookkeeper for Blue Star Electronics Company and she enjoyed reading and trap shooting.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son and daughter in law, Gregory and Karen Berling.

Survivors include her husband, Gordon W. Berling; daughters, Deborah (Brad) Gardner, Susanne Schultz, Victoria (Steve) Cuntz, Sharon (Joe) Strubel and Lori (Mike) Patton; sons, Gary (Sandra) Berling and Jeffrey Pitzer; brother, Edward (Patricia) Hergott; 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

No Visitation. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at St. John Church, 627 W. Pike Street, Covington. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, Fort Mitchell. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Erlanger is serving the family.