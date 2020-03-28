Obituaries » Verna E. Sowder

Services will be held at a later date.

Verna “Jackie” Edith Sowder, age 98 , of Covington passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Rosedale Green. She was a homemaker.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Joseph Sowder and her son Tommy K. Saylor. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and great niece and nephews.

Services will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Harlan County Memorial Gardens in Tremont, Kentucky.