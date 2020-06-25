Obituaries » Verdia M. Peeno

Burial Date: June 30, 2020

Verdia M. Peeno, 100, of Erlanger, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was a faithful member of Crescent Springs Presbyterian Church. She was a cafeteria worker for Boone and Kenton Co. Schools, as well as, working for Gibson Greeting Cards. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry M. Peeno, Sr., and grandsons Todd Peeno and Rolla Mann and seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Mann; sons, Harry M. Peeno, Jr.(Jan) and Larry E. Peeno(Ruth); 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; 12 great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30 from 11AM – 1PM with funeral services following at 1PM at Stith Funeral Homes, Florence. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Verdia’s name to Crescent Springs Presbyterian Church 710 Western Reserve Rd. Crescent Springs, KY 41017.