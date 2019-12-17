Obituaries » Vera K. Eckler Walker

Burial Date: December 22, 2019 First Baptist Church, Ludlow 400 Linden Street Ludlow, KY 41016 Dec. 22, 2 - 4 p.m.

Vera K. (Walker) Eckler, 95, of Louisville, formerly of Ludlow, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 17, 2019 in Louisville.

Born to Joseph and Laura Patton Walker on January 31, 1924 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Vera was a homemaker, a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Ludlow and Wright Baptist Church, Fort Walton Beach, Florida. She was also a member of the Florence Star Order of the Eastern Star #559.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James Lee Eckler in 1983.

Survivors include her daughters, Sharon (Bill) Garrison, Belinda (Jr) Seal, Ginny Oppenheimer, Carla Eckler and Dale (Steve) Tate; son, Roy (Marcia) Eckler; sisters, Ruth Cox and Deloris Baker; brothers, Joseph Walker and James Walker; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Visitation is Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 400 Linden Street, Ludlow. An Eastern Star Service will be at 1:45 p.m. just prior to the visitation. Funeral services to follow at 4:00 p.m. at the church. Entombment will be in Highland Cemetery Mausoleum, Fort Mitchell. Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home, Ludlow is serving the family.

Memorial contributions are suggested to: First Baptist Church, Ludlow.