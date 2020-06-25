Obituaries » Vera D. Waters

Vera Deloras Waters,92, of Alexandria, Ky. formerly of Vale, N.C. passed away June 25, 2020 at River Valley N.H., Butler, Ky.. She is Preceded by her Parents; Jacob Andrew and Flossie Floyd Wilson, Her Loving Husband Thomas Garner Waters(2010). She is survived by Son; John (Gloria) Waters of Cincinnati, Daughters; Ruth (Bob) Williams of Alexandria, Becky (Rick) Toennis of Alexandria, 8 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great Great Granchildren. Service are pending at this time for Sunday, June 28th. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family