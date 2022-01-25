Obituaries » Velena M. Landrum

Burial Date: January 29, 2022 Don Catchen & Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Hwy Elsmere, KY Jan. 29, 4 p.m.

Velena McCoy Landrum, 69, of Florence, Kentucky, gained her wings at her home on January 25, 2022. Velena graduated from Boone County High School, Class of 1970. Over 13 million vehicles have rolled off Toyota’s assembly lines in Kentucky, which is where she spent her career and proudly retired from.

As the matriarch, Velena offered her family the core values of commitment, stability, respect, and appreciation. Whenever a family member would call on her, she wouldn’t hesitate to jump in her car and go wherever they needed. Whether it be someone to talk to, someone to laugh with, or someone to climb up a ladder to paint or seal a lakehouse, she’d be there!

Charisma is a term that Velena embodied. She lived every day to the fullest striking all around her with her vivacity, humor and charm. She brought this energy across the United States of America as she fulfilled her dream to visit all fifty states. Even her love of traveling couldn’t impede her love of gardening.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren whose photos she would share with her prospective friends in the checkout line: children: Rana (Jeff), Lana, grandchildren: Damien (Alison), Lance, Gage, and Chase, great-grandchildren Natalia and Rayland. She is also survived by her dogs Tia and Grover.

Visitation will be held on Saturday January 29, 2022 from 2:00pm-4:00pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere. A celebration of life will follow at 4:00pm.