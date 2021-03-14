Obituaries » Vaughn Williamson

Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 March 20, 10 a.m.

Vaughn Williamson, 59, of Covington KY, passed peacefully surrounded by family on March 14, 2021, due to his fight with pancreatic cancer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ellen T. Williamson (Thompson); sons, Shane Clark Williamson and Skylar Young Williamson; father, Lynn Clark Williamson; and his siblings, Terre Lynn (Paul) Christiansen of Roy UT, Shelly Marie Williamson of Layton UT, Terresa Deon (Douglas) Slade of Kaysville, UT, and Marty Keith Williamson of Layton, UT. Vaughn was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Marie Williamson.

He was born in August 1961 in Layton, Utah to parents Lynn and Donna Williamson.

Vaughn attended Layton High School, where he excelled in music and received the John Phillips Sousa award. He loved many activities including roller skating where he won several awards and met the love of his life Ellen. Vaughn and Ellen were married in 1981 and raised two sons Shane and Skylar. Vaughn dedicated all his time to his family. His greatest joy came from being a loving father and participating in the accomplishments of his sons.

Vaughn enjoyed the outdoors, and could be seen hunting, fishing, camping, and skiing. He was a man of many talents and was confident in his ability to fix and build anything. He was very intelligent and never stopped learning. Loved tinkering with anything tech, and remodeling around the home.

Vaughn worked for forty plus years in the vending and amusement industry where he was respected by all his peers for his extensive knowledge and problem solving.

Vaughn was a kindhearted soul, that gave to everyone around him. He will be cherished and loved forever.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 5 – 8 pm at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, KY. Funeral Service will follow on Saturday, March 10th at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens