Services are private.

Uk, Van Cung, of Crescent Springs, KY. passed away on April 27,2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood. Van is survived by his Parents; Sa Cung and Tuan Hnem, Brother; Bawi Sang. A Private viewing will be held by the family at Main Street Baptist Church, Florence. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.