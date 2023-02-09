Obituaries » Valerie L. Sauser Fields

Valerie Lynn Sauser (nee Fields), 44, passed away February 9, 2023. Today, our hearts are broken, as we mourn the loss of our beloved Val Val. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter & sister. She loved being a mother and enjoyed spending time with her family on the holidays and family gatherings. Along with talking on the phone or messaging family and friends. She truly was the strongest person we have ever known. She fought a very hard and long battle with type 1 diabetes and always kept a positive attitude. Valerie was proceeded in death by her daughter, Madison Ann Sauser. Survived by parents, Walter and Linda Fields, husband Matthew Sauser and daughter, Hailey Sauser. Sisters April (Mike) Finkler and Heather Fields. Along with nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday February 14, 2023, at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM. Interment to follow in Wesley Chapel Church Cemetery, California, KY.