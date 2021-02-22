Obituaries » Utah Acuff

U.S. Veteran Burial Date: February 25, 2021 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Feb. 25, 2 p.m.

Utah Acuff, age 94, passed away suddenly on Monday, February 22, 2021. A U.S. Army WWII veteran, Utah later worked as a Railroad Engineer retiring from Conrail after 38 years of service. Utah enjoyed hunting, fishing, and beekeeping. He spent many days on his farm in Pendleton County working in his large garden and orchard there and at home. Having grown up in Four Mile Hollow, Kentucky, he was a lifelong fan of country and bluegrass music. He liked picking his guitar, playing his jaw harp and harmonica, and yodeling. He and his wife, Arizona, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2020.

Utah is pre-deceased by his parents, Floyd and Grace (Carnes) Acuff, one son, Wayne Acuff, and one great-grandson, Colton Alderson. He is also pre-deceased by one brother, Bill, and eight sisters, Alta Valentine, Pereda Campbell, Mary Acuff, Blanche Wallace, Minnie Ponsell, Ollie Priester, Jessie Smith, and Uhldean Acuff.

Utah is survived by his loving wife, Arizona Davis Acuff and their sons Gary (Doris), Mt. Olivet, Ky., Ron (Lori), Latonia, Ky., and Tracy (Tammy), Independence, Ky.; and daughters Barbara (Tim, deceased) Paul, Morgan, Ky., and Gina Garnett (David Huffman), Independence, Ky.; daughter-in-law Cathy Acuff; sisters Myrtle Shifflett, Shirley Braswell, and Betty Oakley; granddaughters Amie Combs, London Acuff; Jaime Paul, and Wendy Tucker; grandsons Brandon, Brian, Bradford, Jesse, Gatlin, and Phoenix Acuff, Gable and Addison Garnett, Jeremy and Jason Paul, Jimmy Alderson, and Johnny Stenger; and great grandchildren Phil and Zack Combs, Madison, Jada, Johnny, and Navaeh Acuff, Ulliam and Theo Garnett, Kasney Alderson, Raelynn, Izabelle, and Wyatt Stenger, Jeremiah, Clayton, and Tyler Paul, and Kolby and McKenzie Tucker.

A Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Thursday, February 25, 2021, from Noon until time of Funeral Service at 2 pm.