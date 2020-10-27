Obituaries » Tyrone C. Payne

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Payne, Tyrone Charles,59 of Florence, KY. passed away on October 27, 2020. Ty was a pure soul and the very best of us. He always had a good story to tell and some really corny jokes. He was funny and kind and truly loved his family and friends. We were all blessed to have him in our lives and he will be missed beyond measure. Tyrone worked at Perfetti Van Melle as a Forklift Operator. He is survived by his Parents; Charles and Rose Payne, Daughters; Brittany Payne, Rachel(Dan)Kissick,Sisters; Elizabeth Payne, Peggy(Dan)Montgomery, Niece’s; Marianne(Eric)Fields, Hannah Dringenburg, Nephews; David(Jaime)Dringenburg, Joseph(Kate)Montgomery, Vince (Kori)Taegel, Sister in Love; Devonda”Dee” Righter, and 3 Grandchildren. Service will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.