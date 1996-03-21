Obituaries » Tyler D. Woolf

Burial Date: July 8, 2020 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 July 8, 12 p.m.

Florence – Tyler David Woolf, 24 years of age, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Tyler was preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Woolf. He will be greatly missed by his mother, Billie Herbstreit-Smalley; father, Richard Woolf; stepmother, Dahna Woolf; sister, Aiden Smalley; brothers, Damon Moldt, Luke Smalley, and Brady Woolf; his maternal grandparents, Bill and Joy Herbstreit; and his paternal grandmother, Sally Woolf; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Tyler will be remembered as a young man who loved football and music. Visitation will take place at STITH FUNERAL HOME, 7500 U.S. HWY 42, FLORENCE, KENTUCKY 41042, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery immediately following the service.