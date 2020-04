Obituaries » Tyler D. Bunger

Services will be held at a later date.

Tyler Derrick Bud Bunger “D.B.”, 26 of Edgewood, Ky.passed away unexpectedly April 3, 2020 at his home. He is Survived by his Mother; Misty Wright, Stepfather; Christopher Clendenin, Grandparents; Buddy and Vivian Wright, and Darlene Bunger, Brother Andrew (Bonnie) Bunger, Nephew; Braxton Bunger.

