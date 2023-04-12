Obituaries » Trula D. Donohoo-Jones

Burial Date: April 17, 2023 Don Catchen and Son Funeral Homes 3525 Dixie Highway Elsmere, KY 41018 April 17, 12 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 11 times















ERLANGER, KY. Trula Dalton Donohoo Jones passed away in her home in Erlanger. Trula was born in Wilmington Ohio to Hays and Grace Dalton. She was raised on a small farm with her mother and father and her sister Dorothy Dalton Breslin (deceased) in Martinsville, Ohio. She graduated from Martinsville H.S. in 1948 and in 1952 she married Ralph Eugene Donohoo(deceased) from Hillsboro Ohio. Trula remarried eight years later to Thomas C Jones of Dry Ridge KY.

Trula was an active member for several years in the Northern Kentucky Toastmasters club, Kenton County Republican Party, Northern Kentucky Area Development, Edgewood Code Enforcement Board, Director of the Baker Hunt Foundation, Covington Childrens home board member, Park Hills Police Hearing Officer, and Vice Chair of the Republican party of Pendleton County.

She has received several awards from these organizations including Honors from the Northern Kentucky Republican woman’s club and was awarded by the Governor of Kentucky with the title of Kentucky Colonel.

Trula is survived by her husband Tom, her two sons Kevin and his wife Cindy and Keith and his wife Cindy and two additional children that were raised as part of the family Jean and John. In addition, she has three children by marriage with Tom they are Steve, Debbie and Jennie. She has a total of 17 grandkids and 19 great grandkids.

Service will be held at Don Catchen and Son Funeral home, 3525 Dixie highway, Elsmere, KY 41018. Services will start at 10 am Monday April 17th, 2023, and go to noon. Burial service will be held at Cowan Creek Cemetery at noon April 18th located at Farmers Road and Steel Road, Washington Township, Ohio