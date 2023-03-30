Obituaries » Troy Logsdon

Burial Date: April 3, 2023 Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington 1940 Burlington Pike Burlington, KY 41005 April 3, 2 p.m.

Troy Logsdon, 78 of Union, passed away on March 30, 2023. Troy was a member of Florence Baptist Church for many years. She was always a hard worker throughout her life and owned her own salon in Florence for over twenty years. In her free time, she was always busy in the yard gardening or tending to her flowers. Most importantly, Troy deeply loved her family and spending time with them.

Troy was survived by her husband of 25 years: Jim Logsdon, son: Rodney (Pam) Baker, daughter: Angela (James) Domaschko, step-daughter: Tara Logsdon, grandchildren: Travis, Joshua, Isabella, Jacob, Jared, Rayvon and Rashawn, great-grandchildren: Colson, Cooper, Kehlani, and Ma’Kiela, siblings: Earl Smith, Ernie Smith, Lester Smith, Preston Smith, Aneda Smith, Linda Stewart and Terry Smith, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Lois and Clara Smith and father of Rodney and Angela: Ruben Baker.

Visitation will be held on April 3, 2023 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Linnemann Funeral Homes Burlington. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00pm. Troy will be laid to rest at Burlington Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society: Relay For Life.