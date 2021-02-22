Obituaries » Troy L. O'Neal
Troy L. O'Neal
February 22, 2021
Burial Date: March 19, 2021
Villa Hills Civic Club 729 Rogers Road Villa Hills, KY 41017 March 19, 6 - 9 p.m.
Obituary Viewed 41 times
Troy L. O’Neal
8/23/66-2/22/21
Survivors
Wife: Michelle
Sons:Nicholas & Hunter
Mother:Yolanda (Nikki) Morris
Sister: Debbie Clark
Nephew: Geoffrey O’Neal
Step Son: Bradley Bentley
Step Daughter: Shana Bentley
Grandchildren: Jordan, Dylan,
Braxton, Ella, Wyatt
Unborn grandchild: Waylon
Troy was a loving and very giving man and he loved his family