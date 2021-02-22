Obituaries » Troy L. O'Neal

Burial Date: March 19, 2021 Villa Hills Civic Club 729 Rogers Road Villa Hills, KY 41017 March 19, 6 - 9 p.m.

Troy L. O’Neal

8/23/66-2/22/21

Survivors

Wife: Michelle

Sons:Nicholas & Hunter

Mother:Yolanda (Nikki) Morris

Sister: Debbie Clark

Nephew: Geoffrey O’Neal

Step Son: Bradley Bentley

Step Daughter: Shana Bentley

Grandchildren: Jordan, Dylan,

Braxton, Ella, Wyatt

Unborn grandchild: Waylon

Troy was a loving and very giving man and he loved his family