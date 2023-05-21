Obituaries » Tony Dunaway

Burial Date: May 27, 2023

Tony “Nash” Dunaway, age 59, passed away on May 21, 2023, at home. He was born on March 16, 1964, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Elmer Dunaway and Johnetta Dunaway-Whalen. Tony attended Anderson High School and graduated in 1982. He attended Southern Ohio College on a basketball scholarship. Tony was self-employed as a carpenter and as a kitchen and bathroom remodeler. His hobbies included sports, playing drums in a band, and attending Indy car races. Tony is survived by his daughter Adelaide Jean; mother Johnetta Dunaway-Whalen; stepfather Michael Whalen; brother Dave (Brenda) Dunaway; sister Staci (Billy) Owens; sisters in law Becky Dunaway and Peggy Foster; niece Amber Dunaway; nephews Zak Dunaway, Wyatt Owens, and Aiden Owens; friend and neighbor Rob Sauter; and many others. He was preceded in death by his brother Kirby Dunaway and father Elmer Dunaway. A gathering will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 2pm until time of service at 4pm at the Fares J. Radel Funeral Home-Kellogg. The family suggests donations be made to SPCA Cincinnati in honor of ‘Shadow’ and ‘Lucy’.