Toncia L. Dominguez Smallwood

Burial Date: December 20, 2019

Toncia Louverne Smallwood Dominguez, age 84, of Elsmere, KY, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at her residence. She was a former Quality Control Manager for Gorham China and a member of the Lighthouse Church in Bellevue, KY. “Tonci” enjoyed cooking (she was a former cook at Mary’s Restaurant in Florence, KY), being outside in the sun, attending family gatherings, shopping, watching the Cincinnati Reds, playing the slot machines in Las Vegas, gardening, singing, dancing and laughing. Several beloved family members preceded her in death including her parents, Charles and Melvinia Hatfield Smallwood; husband, Jose Dominguez; daughter, Clarissa Dominguez; sisters, Mary Reed, Axie Connley, JoAnn Banuelos, Shirley Little, and Mandia Herzner; brothers, Robert Smallwood and Donald Smallwood; and grandson, Michael Burden. She is survived by her children, Athena Wilbur (Arnold), Melissa Kincaid, and Robin Garcia (Martin); sister, Odessa June Kennedy; grandchildren, Mary Wilbur, Aurella Clinkscale (Eian), Arnold Wilbur, Jr., Joseph Wilbur, Cherena Michael (Adam), Jonathan Kincaid, Jacob Kincaid, Myha Gitlen, Joshua Gitlen, Mateya Olberding, Jared Lay, Jason Burden, and Elvis Burden; and twenty-two great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with services immediately following at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy.,Florence, KY 41042. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to New Life Church, 811 Orchard St., Elsmere, KY 41018.