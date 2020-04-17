Obituaries » Tommy J. Hensley

Tommy Jeff Hensley, 76 of Taylor Mill, KY. died Friday April 17, 2020 at St Elizabeth Medical Center, Edgewood. Two children Rhonda Hensley and Jeff Hensley deceased.

Survivors Wife Sherry Hensley at Boonesprings nursing home in Florence, Brothers Billy Hensley of Morningview Robert Hensley of Walton, Sisters Ruth Wells of Florence and Monica McQueary of Florence, Son Tommy Barret of Alexandria daughter Julie Dwyer of Covington,Step-daughter Mandy Thomas of Covington 10 grandchildren 12 great grandchildren.

Burial to be at later date, Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.