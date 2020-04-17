Obituaries » Tomi L. Schafer

Services are private.

Tomi Lynn Shafer, age 34, of Petersburg, KY passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2020. She was born the daughter of Thomas and Patricia (Jennings) Shafer on January 19, 1986 in Covington, KY.

Tomi worked as an emergency room tech for St. Elizabeth and was a 2004 graduate of Lloyd High School. Tomi was a true country girl whose world revolved around her two sons. She was a proud mother who was all about family time. She was truly taken too soon and will be dearly missed by everyone.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Esther Jennings and Madge Shafer.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her boys, Jacob Thomas Ross and Hunter Cameron Ross; sister, Ashley (Nathan) Shafer Duvall; aunts and uncles, Donna (Kimber) Etler, Bradley (Leslie) Jennings, and Todd (Sharmon) Jennings; and nieces and nephews, Lilly, Collin, and Harley.

