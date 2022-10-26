Obituaries » Tom Stegeman

Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Tom Stegeman, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 peacefully at his home in Cold Spring, KY. Tom was a Navy Veteran that worked with the IRS as an International Tax Auditor. Tom is survived by his daughter, Hollie Johnson; two sons, Adam Stegeman and Ryan Stormer; also survived by nine grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of Life Service for Tom at 1PM on Sunday, October 30th at his community’s Club House, 27 Springside Dr, Cold Spring, KY 41076. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Attn: Sarcoma Research Team in memory of Zach Heringer, PO Box 5202, Cincinnati OH 45201-5202. Alexandria Funeral Home is serving the family.