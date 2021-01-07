Obituaries » Tom M. Miller

Services are private.

Tom always said never let the truth get in the way of a good story. But what if the truth is a great story? Tom Miller passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife, Andrea, on the afternoon of Jan. 7, 2021 at their home after a long battle with ALS. Tomï¿½s love for his wife and daughters Grayson and Camryn was boundless.

Tom is also lovingly survived by his parents, Tom and Monday Miller, sister Tracie Miller Hosse and her husband Frank Hosse, and nieces Margaret Davis Spencer and Audrey Nolen Spencer. Tom played a significant role in the lives of Andreaï¿½s brothers Ryan and Brennan Grayson. He will be missed by Sue and Mark Wehrman and the myriad of family members who made up the Grayson, Blaine, and Wehrman families.

Born on March 8, 1970 in Monroe, Michigan Tom was a student his entire life, always seeking to learn more, to know more. He graduated from Beechwood High School (1988) and attended the University of Kentucky and Northern Kentucky University and was a graduate of NKUï¿½s Salmon P. Chase College of Law. As a Northern Kentucky attorney for more than 20 years, Tom maintained a private law practice in Covington and proudly served as city attorney for Elsmere and the river cities of Covington, Bellevue, Melbourne, and Ludlow. He also enjoyed his four years as a professor of Construction Law at NKU.

Tomï¿½s quick wit, colorful storytelling, and his great sense of humor, which often evoked teary-eyed belly laughter, will not be forgotten. Tom was a great listener, and he deeply embraced the philosophy that to be a good storyteller, one must first learn to be a good listener. Tom was the epitome of both.

With sincere appreciation and gratitude, we would like to thank all of our family and friends who prayed for and supported us during Tomï¿½s remarkable life and his valiant battle with ALS. You kept us strong and lifted us in ways we can never fully express. We will deeply miss Tomï¿½s physical presence, but we will always hold his spirit, memories, and infectious smile deep in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will coincide with the October 2, 2021 Cripple Creek Music Festival which was the annual fundraiser for the non-profit that Tom started after his ALS diagnosis called Winning With ALS. He wanted to positively affect the lives of the children who were living with a parent who had been diagnosed with ALS.

A Private Memorial Mass celebrating Tomï¿½s life will be held at St. Josephï¿½s Catholic Church in Crescent Springs, KY on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. You can watch it live on the St Joseph Church Crescent Springs KY Facebook page.

Tom asked that in memoriam gifts and donations be made to Winning with ALS, Inc., by contributing online at its website, winningwithals.org, or by mailing donations to: Winning with ALS, Inc., PO Box 176352 Lakeside Park, Ky. 41017.