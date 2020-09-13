Obituaries » Tom Hellings

Burial Date: September 19, 2020 Stith Funeral Homes - Florence 7500 U.S. Highway 42 Florence, KY 41042 Sept. 19, 1 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 60 times















Tom “Deer Cutter” Hellings, age 68 of Florence, KY passed away September 13, 2020. Tom was born June 25, 1952 in Covington, KY and worked as a Deer Processor until he retired. He loved spending time with his family, friends, and neighbors. He is the loving Father to Chris Glasgow (Shanna), Tonia Hellings-Ferguson (Phil) and Julie Altherr (Brian), loving Grandfather to 9 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren, and a loving Uncle and Brother. He is preceded in death by his Mother Teresa Foltz, Father Harry Hellings, and loving Sisters Vicki Hellings Rehkamp and Cherice Dotson. He was also a friend to many deer hunters and so many others. Visitation will be from 11 AM – 1 PM with the Memorial Service to follow at 1 PM on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. The Memorial Service may be viewed online at the Stith Funeral Home Facebook page. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required of anyone attending the visitation and/or service and occupancy is limited to 50% of normal capacity.