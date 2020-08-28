Obituaries » Tom Craft

Services are private.

Tom “Cheese” Kraft, 76, of Burlington, KY, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence surrounded by his family. Tom retired from Norfolk Southern after 30 years of service as a Senior General Foreman for the mechanical department. He loved golfing on the LBD II golf tour on Sunday at Boone Links, going to the beach and Bengals games with family, but most importantly he loved being a dad, grandpa, and husband.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Marie Kraft; his nephew, Kenny Kraft; and his brother-in-law, Tom Schroder.

Tom is survived by his wife of 30 years, Bridget Kraft; his children, Kim (Matt) Bennie, David (Rhonda) Schneider, Terri (Jim) Carter, Rob (Jenny) Schneider, Michelle (Kevin) Schilling, Brent (Kim) Kraft, Ashley (Arlyn) Bolte, Amanda (John) Wills, and Wes (Shelley) Norris; and his siblings, Ray (Joyce) Kraft, Ed (Marilyn) Kraft, Jim (Linda) Kraft, Mary Jean Schroder, and Gary (Denise) Kraft. He also leaves behind his 19 grandchildren

Private services for Tom will take place at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life service for Tom will be held at a later date.