Todd Kenner, 62 of Florence, KY, passed away December 8, 2022, surrounded by family. Todd is preceded in death by his father, Ron Kenner, mother, Daisy Kenner, and uncle, Ronald Bishop. Todd is survived by his wife of 37 years Maureen Kenner, sons Matthew, Anthony, Nathan, Andrew (married to Katie) and grandsons Bentley and Declan Kenner (of Katie and Andrew). Todd is a proud honorary retiree from the Kentucky State Police, class 62, and retired Boone County Sheriff’s Office after a combined 23 years. He also served at the Kenton County Sheriff’s office for a few years following retirement. Todd was a 32nd degree Mason of Scottish Rite. Todd was best known for his caring heart, social personality, and infectious laugh. He will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him. Visitation will take place on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 U.S. Hwy 42, Florence, Kentucky 41042, beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Todd’s name are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Foundation (Hospice), 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, Kentucky 41017.