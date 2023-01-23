Obituaries » Tina M. Craven

Burial Date: January 27, 2023 Allison & Rose Funeral Home Taylor Mill, KY Jan. 27, 1 p.m.

Tina Marie Craven, age 67, passed to her heavenl home on Monday, January 23, 2023 at the St. Eliazbeth Medical Center, Edgewood, Kentucky. She was a homemaker and quality conrol manger for Gibson Greeting Card Company. Tna was an amazing mother and Memaw and loved her family and the memories she made with them. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Mildred Loman ; grandaughter Kailyn Rumsey. She is survived by her beautiful childen; son, James Rimer, : daughter Amy (Michael) Carlisle; son David (Marlene), and her beloved and wonderful sister Belinda (Rick) Eckerle. She is also survived by her grandchildren:; Willy Rimer, Darrien Denton, Chase Denton, Geoffrey Sessions, Jade Carroll, Corales Carlisle and Sylar Rimer. Visitation 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Friday, January 27, 2023 with funeral Service at 1:00 PM Friday at Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Interment Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Taylor Mill, KY.