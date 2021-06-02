Obituaries » Tina M. Brown

Burial Date: June 11, 2021

Tina Marie Brown passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 2nd at the age of 49 from health complications in her hometown of Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

Tina’s warmth, her love and engagement with family and friends, and her smile made Tina a joy to be around and she will be greatly missed.

Known as Tina to most and as Aunt TT to a few, she graduated from Highlands High School and after graduation attended Cumberland College and Northern Kentucky University. Tina was most recently working as a Customer Service Representative for Kao Corporation and before that for the Taylor and Francis Group for more than 12 years.

Her survivors include parents Larry and Cathy Brown, also of Fort Thomas, sister Michelle Art of Verona, brother Larry Brown Jr. of Fort Thomas and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by grandparents, Lillard and Edith Brown, and Jack and Mary Castle.

Visitation and funeral service will be held at Dobbling Funeral Home in Fort Thomas. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 10th from 5-7pm and funeral service on Friday, June 11th at 1030am. Burial to follow at Floral Hills Cemetery in Taylor Mill.

Please send memorials to the Brighton Center, 741 Central Ave., Newport, Kentucky 41071.