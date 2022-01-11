Obituaries » Tina J. Jackson-Kidd

Burial Date: January 22, 2022 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road Covington, KY 41015 Jan. 22, 1 p.m.

Tina Jane Jackson-Kidd of Williamstown Kentucky passed away on January 11th, 2022 at the age of 60. Tina is survived in death by her mother, Rose Christine Ash, her son Terry Jackson, daughter Samantha Jackson and the granddaughter that she raised, Savannah Jackson. She is also survived by several siblings, Walter Jackson (Susan), Gale Burton (Eddie), Cindy Rister, Charlene Kidd, Doris Justice (Troy), Larry Ash (Ellen) and Barbara Ash Berkemeier (Steve). Tina is preceded in death by her father, Hubert Jackson and “loving father” Lawrence Wayne Ash and brother, Randy C Jackson.

Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on January 22, 2022 starting at 11 am with services to follow at 1pm. Floral Hills is honored to serve Tina’s family