Obituaries » Tina H. Jackson

Services are private.

Tina Hicks Jackson, age 49. Resident of Erlanger, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Florence, KY. She was a stock assembler for the Walmart Store, Ft. Wright KY. for the past 16 years. Precedent in death by her: mother Elsie Lucille Roberts Hicks; sister Brenda Gronick and brother Vernon Hicks. She is survived by her: husband Jeff L. Jackson (companions for 31 years); daughters Brandi (Justin) Collins, Mariah, Brooklyn, Miranda and Brianna Jackson, Savannah Mains. and son Jesse Hicks. Grandchildren: Jailynn Turner, Jordyn and Braxton Collins. Father Lloyd Vernon Hicks Sister Pam Simmons; brothers Benny, Donald, John and Chris Hicks and Mother-in-law Kathy Stith. Private service at the convienence of her family. Entombment Highland Cemetery Mausoleum, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Taylor Mill, serving the family.