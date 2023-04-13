Obituaries » Timothy W. Inabnit

Burial Date: April 18, 2023 Floral Hills Funeral Home 5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd Covington, KY 41015 April 18, 7 - 8 p.m.

Obituary Viewed 39 times















Timothy Wayne Inabnit, 59, of Burlington, KY passed away April 13, 2023, at home. Timothy was born on June 22, 1963, in Covington, Kentucky, the son of the late Gary Inabnit and Billie Inabnit. Timothy is survived by his wife, Sonya Inabnit; son, Beau (Ashley) Inabnit; daughter, Brittney Inabnit; grandchildren, Ryder Taylor, Colson Edwards, and Nolan Inabnit; step-mother, Carol Inabnit; siblings, Kim (Donnie) Hodges, Tammy Inabnit, Ronnie (Melissa) Inabnit, and Gary Inabnit; nieces and nephews, Brendan Wilkinson, Bridget Geise, Morgan Poe, Tade Poe, Logan Inabnit, Braxten Inabnit, Meghan Inabnit, Maxwell Inabnit, Amber Ashcraft, Jessica DeBruyn, Angela DeBruyn, Rachel Wagner, James Loveless, Daylon Bailey, and Tanner Bailey; and many great nieces and nephews . A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Floral Hills Funeral Home, from 5:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 PM. The burial will be Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at 10:00 AM. Floral Hills is honored to serve Timothy’s family.