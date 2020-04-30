Obituaries » Timothy R. Knaley

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Timothy R. Knaley, 52 years of age, of Verona, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Timothy was the loving son of the late Thomas and Lois Knaley. Beloved husband of Jennifer Knaley; loving father of Andrew Knaley (Kristina), Allison Braasch (Josh), Heather Knaley, Joseph Knaley, Katherine Walezak (James), Samantha Buring (Zach), Karen Knaley and Jeremy Knaley; dear brother of Robin Cooper, Chris Rothfuss (Jeff), Tom Knaley and Larry Knaley (Lisa). Tim was the proud and loving grandfather of Maliyah, Eliana, Brantley, Malachi, Liam, Gabe, Elijah, Keith, Ryleigh, William, Logan, Cadence, Harley, Grayson, Mya, Ariana, Gavin and Kiara. Tim also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Martha Kirby; father-in-law, John Kirby; brother-in-law, David Holland; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister, Karen Holland and granddaughter, Kiara. Tim proudly served in the United States Army Reserve. He enjoyed working for over 30 years at Boone Ready Mix and he also enjoyed fishing. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.