Obituaries » Timothy P. Cason

Cason, Timothy P.,79 of Erlanger, KY. passed away on November 17, 2021 at his home. Timothy worked in the tool room for Johnson Control. He is preceded in death by his Parents; Andrew and Nora Cason, Wife; Mary Ellen Cason, Brothers; Jack Cason, Thomas Cason, Sisters; Norma Parks, Loretta Cook, Martha Reich, Toni Hanna. Timothy is survived by his Son; Sean Cason, Daughters; Jacquline Terry, Rhonda Wolfe, Brother; Jerry Cason, Sisters; Nancy Nickles, Rebecca Cason, Kathy Persol, 6 Grandchildren and 14 Great Grandchildren. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere assisting the family.