Obituaries » Timothy J. Prieshoff

Burial Date: March 4, 2022 St. Joseph Church 2470 Lorraine Court Crescent Springs, KY 41017 March 4, 11 a.m.

Timothy J. Prieshoff passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at the age of 75 years. Tim was preceded in death by two sons, the late Keith Prieshoff and the late Jason (Sarah) Prieshoff. He is survived by his wife, Marge Prieshoff; children, Lisa (Gentry) Dowell, Jennifer (Mike) Taylor, Laura (Brett) Yonkus and Kevin Prieshoff; grandchildren, Brittany, Courtney, Kreg, Kynzie, Aiden, Luke, Madelyn, Mason, Olivia, Jacob and Jaxson. Tim was an avid sports fan. Over the course of his life, he spent hours watching, coaching, and refereeing soccer. Tim coached the Notre Dame Academy soccer team for 19 years, and was inducted into the Notre Dame Academy Hall of Fame, the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame, and the NKGHSSCA Hall of Fame. Tim retired in 2009 after a long career as a software engineer. Visitation Friday, March 4th from 9:00 am until 10:30 am at Middendorf Funeral Home, 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017. Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Church, 2470 Lorraine Ct. Crescent Springs, KY 41017. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to The Jason Prieshoff Scholarship Fund c/o Holy Cross School/Church