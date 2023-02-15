Obituaries » Timothy E. Quinn
Timothy E. Quinn
February 15, 2023
Obituary Viewed 86 times
Quinn, Timothy E., 57, of Covington, Ky. passed away at his home on February 15, 2023. He is preceded by John and Patricia Quinn, and Sister; Brenda Ipox, and Brother; Daniel Quinn
He is survivied by his Wife; Deborah Quinn, Daughter; Amanda Stamper of Burlington, Rhonda Rouse of Covington, Heather Ramirez (Javier) of Florence, Brother; Bill Ipox, 12 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, 3 nephews
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 5:00 – 6:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere