Timothy E. Quinn

Quinn, Timothy E., 57, of Covington, Ky. passed away at his home on February 15, 2023. He is preceded by John and Patricia Quinn, and Sister; Brenda Ipox, and Brother; Daniel Quinn

He is survivied by his Wife; Deborah Quinn, Daughter; Amanda Stamper of Burlington, Rhonda Rouse of Covington, Heather Ramirez (Javier) of Florence, Brother; Bill Ipox, 12 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, 3 nephews

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 21, 2023 from 5:00 – 6:00 Pm at Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home, Elsmere