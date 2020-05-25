Obituaries » Timothy A. Gurren

Services are private.

Timothy Allen Gurren, age 67, of Florence, KY, passed away on Monday, May 25 after a brief, courageous battle with cancer. Timmy was born April 23, 1953 to the late Rosemary and Clarence Gurren. He worked in the carpet business most of his life and owned Gurren’s Floor Covering in Boone County before retiring. He will be remembered most for his big, generous heart; always ready to help anyone in need. Despite his illness and pain, he remained cheerful with an amazing attitude. He loved spending time with family and friends, and of course, fishing with his buddies. He will be greatly missed and remain forever in our hearts. The family would like to thank his many friends and extended family for their cards, letters, food and loving support during his illness. Timmy is survived by his son, Jason Gurren; brother, Steve Gurren; sisters, Ginny (Lon) McGlasson and Florence (David) Base-Smith; longtime friend and companion, Rose Ramsey and many nieces and nephews.