Tilford 'Ted' R. Richardson

Tilford Ray (Ted) Richardson, 80, died peacefully at home under hospice care, after an extended illness, on August 4, 2020.

Ted was born on January 21, 1940 to the late Tilford C. and Mabel (Kelly) Richardson. Ted was preceded in death by his sisters Evelyn Amidon, Priscilla Whalen, Audrey Price, Joyce Carter and Norma Dorsey. He was also preceded in passing by his brothers, Russell (Sid) Richardson, George (Tip) Richardson, Kelly Richardson and Ernest (Ernie) Richardson.

Ted is survived by his children Beth Richardson in Lakeside Park, John (Connie) Richardson in Independence and Kelly (George) Niceley in Union and his granddaughter Chelsea Fite. He is also survived by his long-time companion and partner, Brenda Seltman, plus countless other family, friends and colleagues in the tristate area.

Ted graduated from Simon Kenton HS in 1958. At the University of Kentucky, he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1962 and his Masters of Science in Sanitary (Environmental) Engineering in 1963. He was elected to Tau Beta Pi, an Engineering Honor Society, Elected to Chi Epsilon, Civil Engineering Honor Society and later Served as President of that organization. In 2015, he was bestowed the Career Achievement Award from the University of Kentucky’s Department of Civil Engineering.

Ted was a well-known fixture in the northern Ky business community for many decades. After a short while working for others in civil engineering businesses, he founded the Cardinal Engineering Corporation, later adding Cardinal Laboratories and Purestream Industries. He has spent the last 30+ years dealing in commercial real estate with Stratford Development, Windsor Properties and other companies.

Further career achievements include:

12 Year Member — Kentucky Environmental Quality Commission

30 Year Member — National Water Pollution Control Federation

40 Year Member — National Society of Professional Engineers

? ? National Board of Directors, 1969-1970

40 Year Member Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers

? ? State Chairman — Engineers in Industry, 1968

? ? State Vice President, 1976.

Member — Kentucky Board of Registration of Professional Engineers & Land Surveyors 1997 — 2001, Chairman 2000.

Member – National Environmental Health Association, Served on Industry Committee.

Selected Outstanding Young Engineer in Kentucky — 1974

Selected Outstanding Kentucky Engineer in Industry – 1975

Selected Northern Kentucky Professional of the Year — 1984

Chairman of the Board of Directors — First Federal Savings Bank, Covington, KY 1976-1994

Member — Board of Directors ORSANCO (Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission) (1985 – 1993)

Chairman of the Board — Greater Cincinnati International Airport — member 1974-1982

Member of Board of Directors — Northen Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Member of Board of Directors — First National Bank of Covington I972-1978

Member of the Board — Y.M.C.A. Covington, Ky

Past President — Kenton County Jaycees

Board of Directors – Kentucky Lottery Commission 2007-2015

35+ year member of the Kiwanis Club of Riverfront; top annual fundraiser for various non-profits benefiting children.

Visitation 11 AM – 1PM with funeral to follow at 1 PM Monday, August 10, 2020 all at Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 6056 Taylor Mill Rd, Taylor Mill, KY. (Due to Covid 19 restrictions, maximum capacity for the funeral is 75 people). Interment in Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell. Memorials may be made to Riverfront Kiwanis, 14630 Stephenson Road, Morningview, KY 41063 or to Oakridge Baptist Church.