Tilford Ray 'Ted' Richardson

Burial Date: August 10, 2020

Tilford Ray (“Ted”) Richardson, 80, died peacefully at home under hospice care, after an extended illness, on August 4, 2020.

Ted was born on January 21, 1940, to the late Tilford C. and Mabel (Kelly) Richardson. Ted was preceded in death by his sisters Evelyn Amidon, Priscilla Whalen, Audrey Price, Joyce Carter and Norma Dorsey. He was also preceded in passing by his brothers, Russell (“Sid”) Richardson, George (“Tip”) Richardson, Kelly Richardson and Ernest (“Ernie”) Richardson.

Ted is survived by his children Beth Richardson in Lakeside Park, John (Connie) Richardson in Independence and Kelly (George) Niceley in Union and his granddaughter Chelsea Fite. He is also survived by his long-time companion and partner, Brenda Seltman, plus countless other family, friends, and colleagues in the tri-state area.

Ted graduated from Simon Kenton HS in 1958. At the University of Kentucky, he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1962 and his Masters of Science in Sanitary (Environmental) Engineering in 1963. He was elected to Tau Beta Pi, an Engineering Honor Society, Elected to Chi Epsilon, Civil Engineering Honor Society and later served as President of that organization. In 2015, he received the Career Achievement Award from the University of Kentucky’s Department of Civil Engineering.

Ted was a well-known fixture in the Northern Kentucky business community for many decades. After a short while working for others in civil engineering businesses, he founded the Cardinal Engineering Corporation, later adding Cardinal Laboratories and Purestream Industries. He has spent the last 30+ years dealing in commercial real estate with Stratford Development, Windsor Properties and other companies.

Further career achievements include:

· 12 Year Member — Kentucky Environmental Quality Commission

· 30 Year Member — National Water Pollution Control Federation

· 40 Year Member — National Society of Professional Engineers

National Board of Directors, 1969-1970.

· 40 Year Member Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers

State Chairman — Engineers in Industry, 1968

State Vice President, 1976.

· Member — Kentucky Board of Registration of Professional Engineers & Land Surveyors 1997 — 2001, Chairman 2000.

· Member – National Environmental Health Association, Served on Industry Committee.

· Selected Outstanding Young Engineer in Kentucky — 1974

· Selected Outstanding Kentucky Engineer in Industry – 1975

· Selected Northern Kentucky Professional of the Year — 1984

· Chairman of the Board of Directors — First Federal Savings Bank, Covington, KY 1976-1994

· Member — Board of Directors ORSANCO (Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission) (1985 – 1993)

· Chairman of the Board — Greater Cincinnati International Airport — member 1974-1982

· Member of Board of Directors — Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

· Member of Board of Directors — First National Bank of Covington I972-1978

· Member of the Board — Y.M.C.A. Covington, Ky

· Past President — Kenton County Jaycees

· Board of Directors – Kentucky Lottery Commission 2007-2015

· 35+ year member of the Kiwanis Club of Riverfront; top annual fundraiser for various non-profits benefiting children.

Visitation 11 AM – 1PM with funeral to follow at 1 PM Monday, August 10, 2020 all at Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 6056 Taylor Mill Rd, Taylor Mill, KY. (Due to Covid 19 restrictions, maximum capacity for the funeral is 75 people). Interment in Highland Cemetery, Fort Mitchell. Memorials may be made to Riverfront Kiwanis, 14630 Stephenson Rd., Morningview, KY 41063 or to Oakridge Baptist Church.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.